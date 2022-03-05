Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Blinken tells China 'world is watching' response to Russia-Ukraine war

China has refused to hit Russia with sanctions or condemn the incursion

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China Foreign Minister Wang Yi Saturday that the "world is watching" how his and other nations respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The call was convened to discuss what the State Department called "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine."

"The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken "underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price," Price continued.

  U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, tours a reception center, for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, tours a reception center, for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022.  (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)

  U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, tours a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, tours a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  A man checks his mobile phone as he looks up from his sleeping cot, at a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the center on Saturday with Polish officials. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)
    A man checks his phone as he looks up from his sleeping cot at a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022.  (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)

Blinken on Saturday also spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on the countries' collaboration to help their mutual ally Ukraine. And the secretary toured a refugee facility in Poland.

A senior defense official on Thursday criticized China’s silence on war in Ukraine by Russian forces after more than a week of deadly missile strikes.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban, in north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2021.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban, in north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2021. (Photo by Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Despite China’s repeated claims that it respects a state’s right to sovereignty, its government has refused to hit Russia with sanctions or condemn the incursion. 

China on Wednesday abstained from voting with another 141 nations, including the U.S., to pass a United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and demanded he immediately withdraw his troops.

Of the 181 nations present for the vote, only five countries – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – opposed the resolution while 35 nations abstained.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com