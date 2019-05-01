Expand / Collapse search
Birds caught on London traffic cam, named ‘Graeme and Steve’ by officials

Elizabeth Zwirz
A few birds in London got some serious face time with a traffic camera this week.

Transport for London shared a few snapshots of the avian duo on their Traffic News Twitter account Wednesday.

Not only did the office name the birds Graeme and Steve, but they also joked that the pair had joined their ranks.

“Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times,” TfL Traffic News tweeted.

Earlier in the week, the office shared more sightings of birds stationed at their camera, including a video from their “reporter” who they said was situated near the Blackwall Tunnel.