Seagull appears to snatch baby sea turtle during live BBC program

Viewers of the BBC One program “Blue Planet Live,” were horrified after a Sunday night broadcast ended with footage of a seagull appearing to snatch a baby sea turtle during a live broadcast.

The episode, which revolved around six protected baby turtles being released into the sea, was shot on Australia’s Heron Island, The Independent reported.

Video from the program shows presenter Liz Bonnin when a seagull appeared to swoop down onto the beach and take off with a baby turtle in its beak.

Viewers poured in on social media to express their astonishment.

“Just when you’re trying to sign off on an excellent #blueplanet series a seagull grabs his lunch,” wrote one twitter user.

“BLUE PLANET LIVE I CANNOT DEAL WITH SEEING A BABY TURTLE RELEASED INTO THE JAWS OF A SEAGULL,” wrote BBC broadcaster Jen Bartram.