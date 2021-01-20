World leaders react to Biden’s inauguration: 'A great day for democracy'

Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday drew congratulations from many leaders around the world.

As Biden was sworn in, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated him and Vice President Kamala Harris on the "historic" inauguration.

Johnson called America’s leadership "vital" to important issues like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, and said he looked forward to working with the president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated the new administration.

"Canada and the United States enjoy one of the most unique relationships in the world, built on a shared commitment to democratic values, common interests, and strong economic and security ties," Trudeau said in a statement. "Our two countries are more than neighbors – we are close friends, partners, and allies."

Trudeau said he looked forward to working with Biden and Harris as the two governments "strive to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, posted a video message on Twitter applauding Biden and Harris on the historic inauguration.

Netanyahu noted that he and Biden "have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Biden’s inauguration "the start of a new chapter for the transatlantic Alliance."

"The bond between North America and Europe is the bedrock of our security, and a strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s minister of foreign affairs, tweeted that "rituals like today’s inauguration show that the democratic institutions in the #USA work - despite the difficulties of the last few days and despite the polarization in US society."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sent his good wishes to Biden and Harris, calling it "a great day for democracy" that reaches beyond America’s borders.

"Italy stands ready to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States," he said.

Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, Biden made his first tweet as president, saying "there is no time to waste" and he was heading to the Oval Office to start work immediately.

