Published

Bavaria governor criticizes Merkel's 'we will manage' mantra

By | Associated Press
    GERMANY OUT - FILE - In this May 18, 2015 file picture Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer arrives for a meeting of his Christian Social Union party in Munich, Germany.

    GERMANY OUT - In this June 26, 2016 file picture Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer left, and German chancellor Angela Merkel attend a meeting in Potsdam, Germany.

    GERMANY OUT - Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the cabinet in Gmund, Germany, Saturday July 30, 2016.

BERLIN – Bavaria's governor is distancing himself from Chancellor Angela Merkel's mantra that "we will manage" the refugee crisis following several attacks in Germany, including two committed by asylum-seekers and claimed by the Islamic State group.

Three of four attacks over a week starting July 18 took place in Bavaria. They included the Munich shooting in which an 18-year-old killed nine people then himself; that didn't involve Islamic extremism.

Merkel and Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer, a conservative ally, have long disagreed over her welcoming approach last year to refugees. Merkel repeated Thursday her insistence Germany "will manage" today's challenges, which has irked critics.

Seehofer said Saturday: "With the best will, I can't embrace this sentence. The problems are too big for that and the solutions we have so far too unsatisfactory."