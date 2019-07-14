Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

France
Published

Bastille Day in France showcases European military cooperation

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The annual Bastille Day celebration in Paris this year was not just about showcasing France, but also military cooperation among European continues.

The flags of 10 countries of the European Intervention Initiative, a joint military pact created last year, led Sunday's military parade down the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

In a message to the French people before the parade, President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of France's commitment to boost European security.

Tanks rolling on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Tanks rolling on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Sunday, July 14, 2019. ((AP Photo/Michel Euler)

“Never since the end of the Second World War has Europe been so necessary. The construction of a Europe of defense, in connection with the Atlantic Alliance...is a priority for France. It is the theme of this parade,” he said.

VATICAN FINDS BONES, DEEPENING MYSTERY IN SEARCH FOR GIRL WHO DISAPPEARED 36 YEARS AGO

“Acting together and strengthening our ability to act collectively is one of the challenges that the European Intervention Initiative, along with other key European projects, wants to address," Macron added.

Veterans walk on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Veterans walk on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Some 4,300 soldiers, around 200 vehicles and over 100 aircraft, some from other European countries, were taking part in the parade that was opened by Spanish troops, according to Reuters.

French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France spray lines of smoke in the colors of the French flag over the Champs-Elysees during Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France spray lines of smoke in the colors of the French flag over the Champs-Elysees during Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

The biggest crowd-pleaser on the display appeared to be a man rocketing through the air on a flyboard device — the invention of French former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata.

RUSSIAN S-400 DEFENSE SYSTEMS ARRIVE IN TURKEY AFTER U.S. WARNS OF SANCTIONS

European leaders in attendance included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

From the left, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attend Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris

From the left, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attend Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Tensions in the street remain high in Paris following months of demonstrations by the anti-Macron yellow vest protesters who want more help for French workers.

On Sunday, television images showed police grabbing one of the movement's leaders, Eric Drouet, as he stood on the sidelines of the parade and escorting him away.

Portuguese troops take part to Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

Portuguese troops take part to Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2019, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

At France's 2017 Bastille Day events, U.S. President Donald Trump, as the guest of honor, was so impressed he ordered a military parade in Washington for America's July 4 celebrations. Macron will later host a lunch at the Elysee Palace with other European leaders, including Merkel.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, one of the key events of the French Revolution. The day has become a national holiday in France.

The European Intervention Initiative is a 10-country coalition of European militaries ready to react to crises. The French-led initiative, which includes Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal, was launched last year, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed