European leader praises Trump's 'peace through strength' for keeping country safe from conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s message of "peace through strength" is already being felt in Europe, Kosovo’s president said Tuesday, calling the commander-in-chief a key force in keeping the peace between the small nation and neighboring Serbia.

"The president [Trump] has always been a leader that speaks with clarity and strength and conviction, so, as he takes the stage at the United Nations today, we expect a strong message of peace through strength that has delivered in our part of Europe, because that's the only message that autocrats and crazy leaders around the world who want to kill and cause suffering understand," Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

The European leader, who described her country as a devoted U.S. ally, credited Trump with being "very successful" in preventing escalations and wars in the region, namely between her country and its northern neighbor, Serbia.

TRUMP EXERTED 'MAXIMUM PRESSURE' ON IRAN AND ISRAEL TO 'DELIVER PEACE': LEAVITT

In June, Trump touted success with brokering peace agreements between a series of conflicting nations, including Kosovo and Serbia.

Osmani explained that the region has seen a number of "flare-ups" in the past couple of years, crediting help from NATO allies and the Trump administration for keeping things at bay.

"In September 2023, there was an act of aggression by Serbia against the Republic of Kosovo. We managed to thwart that with the support of our NATO allies. Nevertheless, there is a constant threat coming from Serbia," she explained.

FROM TALK TO TACTICS: TRUMP PIVOTS ON RUSSIA STRATEGY TO END WAR

"This past May, there was another attempted flare-up, if I may call it so, and this administration has been doing a wonderful job to prevent these [flare-ups] from escalating."

Kosovo and Serbia have long been at odds, with tensions simmering since Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, however.

Osmani said "prevention and deterrence" have been "key" to the region, and generations that have seen war after war have finally culminated in a new group that sees peace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're a country where every single generation before our kids had to go through a war," she said. "Our kids now can go to bed without the sound of firearms and the fear that we had to grow up as children of war because of American leadership."

Because of that, Osmani says she counts on Trump's "peace through strength" formula to continue.