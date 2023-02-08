Expand / Collapse search
Bali police arrest Italian fugitive wanted on drug charges

Antonio Strangio was the subject of an Interpol 'red notice'

Associated Press
Police in Indonesia's tourist island of Bali have arrested an Italian fugitive wanted on mafia-related drug trafficking charges, Italian authorities said Wednesday.

Antonio Strangio, 32, was arrested at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport as he disembarked from a flight from Australia, where he had been living since 2016, carabinieri paramilitary police said.

Strangio was wanted for alleged production and trafficking in drugs, and was subject of an Interpol "red notice." He is affiliated with the Strangio clan of San Luca, in the heartland of the Calabrian 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, the statement said.

INDONESIAN POLICE DETAIN AUSTRALIAN FUGITIVE WHO HAS BEEN WANTED BY ITALY SINCE 2017

Premier Giorgia Meloni lauded the arrest, noting that it came just a few weeks after the capture of one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives, Matteo Messina Denaro, who was living under a false name not far from his hometown in Sicily.

In a statement, Meloni said the fight against organized crime remained a government priority.