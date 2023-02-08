Indonesian police detain Australian fugitive who has been wanted by Italy since 2017

Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.

The suspect was identified through Interpol's red notice, he said Wednesday.

GIRL DIES IN SHARK ATTACK AFTER TRYING TO SWIM WITH DOLPHINS

He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 352 pounds of marijuana, said Jessica Febria Tokilov, an assistant investigator. She said that Strangio was in transit in Bali on his way to Adelaide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is awaiting deportation to Italy, she said.