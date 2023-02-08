Expand / Collapse search
Indonesian police detain Australian fugitive who has been wanted by Italy since 2017

Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.

The suspect was identified through Interpol's red notice, he said Wednesday.

Australian fugitive Antonio Strangio waits for questioning at the regional police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, on Feb. 8, 2023. Police in Bali detained Strangio who has been wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges. 

Australian fugitive Antonio Strangio waits for questioning at the regional police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, on Feb. 8, 2023. Police in Bali detained Strangio who has been wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 352 pounds of marijuana, said Jessica Febria Tokilov, an assistant investigator. She said that Strangio was in transit in Bali on his way to Adelaide.

He is awaiting deportation to Italy, she said.