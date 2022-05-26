Bahamas Sandals deaths: Resort installs carbon monoxide detectors after 3 Americans found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The all-inclusive Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three Americans were found dead in early May says it has now installed carbon monoxide detectors "in all guest rooms."

Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were determined to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma on May 6, according to a report.

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play," Sandals said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort," the statement continued.

"In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio," it added.

Sandals also said it remains "devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest."

"We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families," it said.

Donnis Chiarella, 65, the lone survivor from the Sandals Bahamas incident, has been discharged from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, a spokesperson there told Fox News Digital earlier this week.