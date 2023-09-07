Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South America

Avianca announces $473M investment to expand fleet and routes

Avianca plans to lease 14 Airbus A320 NEO planes and 2 A320 CEO planes

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colombia's flag-carrier airline Avianca will invest $473 million to grow its fleet by 16 aircraft as it looks to increase the number of routes on offer, Chief Executive Adrian Neuhauser said on Thursday.

Avianca will lease 14 Airbus A320 NEO planes and two A320 CEO planes to push its daily flights on domestic routes up by almost 25%, from 600 to 750.

Neuhaser during a press conference in Colombia's Bogota called the increase of almost 1 million weekly seats "unprecedented growth" in the airline's history.

COLOMBIA ELECTS FORMER REBEL GUSTAVO PETRO TO BECOME COUNTRY'S FIRST LEFTIST PRESIDENT

Avianca administrative office

The exterior of the Avianca administrative office is pictured, as officers from Colombia's attorney general's office conduct a raid inside, in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 12, 2020.  (REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The resources to finance the incorporation of these planes come from our available cash and additional debt that we take on leases," Neuhaser said.

The 16 planes will join Avianca's fleet between October and the end of December, the executive said.

Avianca's employee head count will grow by some 1,200, Neuhaser added.

Some of the new hires will come from Viva Air, a now-defunct Colombian budget carrier Avianca had sought to buy before it backed out of the deal, citing conditions imposed by Colombia's civil aviation regulator