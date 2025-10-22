Australian prime minister's plane makes emergency landing in St. Louis after leaving Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The plane carrying Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night after leaving Washington, D.C.

The aircraft, a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A, diverted and landed safely at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri, a Defence spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

"Our highest priority is providing support to the injured member and request that their privacy be respected," a statement said.

Officials told local FOX 2 that a crew member was struck in the head by luggage, and it was believed to have fallen from an overhead bin.

That crew member reportedly suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital.

Albanese's plane had left Joint Base Andrews at 5:15 p.m., FOX 2 reported, and the emergency landing happened around 7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Albanese signed a critical minerals deal at the White House on Monday as the U.S. had been eyeing the continent’s rich rare-earth resources. This, at a time when China is imposing tougher rules on exporting its own critical minerals abroad.

The two leaders described the agreement as an $8.5 billion deal between the allies. Trump said it had been negotiated over several months.

"In about a year from now we’ll have so much critical mineral and rare earth that you won’t know what to do with them," said Trump, boasting about the deal. "They’ll be worth $2."

Albanese added that the agreement takes the U.S.-Australia relationship "to the next level."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.