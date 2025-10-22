Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis

Australian prime minister's plane makes emergency landing in St. Louis after leaving Washington

Anthony Albanese was returning from Washington after signing $8.5B critical minerals deal with Trump

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Trump signs deal with Australia over rare earth mining ahead of anticipated Xi meeting Video

Trump signs deal with Australia over rare earth mining ahead of anticipated Xi meeting

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on the foreign policy hurdles facing President Donald Trump on ‘Special Report.’

The plane carrying Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night after leaving Washington, D.C.

The aircraft, a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A, diverted and landed safely at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri, a Defence spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

"Our highest priority is providing support to the injured member and request that their privacy be respected," a statement said.

Officials told local FOX 2 that a crew member was struck in the head by luggage, and it was believed to have fallen from an overhead bin.

TRUMP THREATENS 'MASSIVE' CHINA TARIFFS, SEES 'NO REASON' TO MEET WITH XI 

President Donald Trump, right, listens as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, October 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci)

That crew member reportedly suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital.

Albanese's plane had left Joint Base Andrews at 5:15 p.m., FOX 2 reported, and the emergency landing happened around 7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Albanese signed a critical minerals deal at the White House on Monday as the U.S. had been eyeing the continent’s rich rare-earth resources. This, at a time when China is imposing tougher rules on exporting its own critical minerals abroad.

TRUMP ADMIN SLAMS CHINA’S 'GLOBAL POWER GRAB' ON RARE EARTHS, THREATENS TRIPLE-DIGIT TARIFFS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a presser

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 12, 2024. (Mark Baker, File)

The two leaders described the agreement as an $8.5 billion deal between the allies. Trump said it had been negotiated over several months.

"In about a year from now we’ll have so much critical mineral and rare earth that you won’t know what to do with them," said Trump, boasting about the deal. "They’ll be worth $2."

Xenotime rare earth elements ore held in hand, blue protective glove. Black background.

Xenotime is a rare earth element that can be found in Australia. (Getty Images )

Albanese added that the agreement takes the U.S.-Australia relationship "to the next level."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

