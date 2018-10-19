Expand / Collapse search
Audio from Saudi journalist’s disappearance not shared with US officials, Turkish foreign minister says

Associated Press
Turkish officials eyeing a member of Saudi intelligence who has traveled with the crown prince; Benjamin Hall reports from outside the consulate in Istanbul.

Turkey's foreign minister says his country has not shared any audio recordings from Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance with U.S. officials.

The state-run Anadolu Agency also quoted the minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as saying that Turkey would share "with the world" the results of its investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance. Khashoggi vanished on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Cavusoglu made the comments during a visit to Albania on Friday.

A report on Wednesday by the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, citing what it described as an audio recording of Khashoggi's slaying, said a Saudi team accosted the 60-year-old journalist after he entered the consulate, cutting off his fingers and later decapitating him.