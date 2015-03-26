Artist in Hot Water for Posing Baby as World's Most Evil Leaders

next Image 1 of 2

A Danish mother has caused fury after dressing up her baby daughter to look like the world's most evil leaders, The Sun reported on Thursday.

Artist Nina Maria Kleivan snapped one-year-old Faustina as despots including Hitler, Idi Amin and Joseph Stalin.

Saddam Hussein, Augusto Pinochet and Chairman Mao are also featured.

She made the tiny uniforms, gave Faustina a make-up mustache for some of the photos - and sent them on a touring exhibition to explore "the meaning of evil".

"It was strange to see her dressed as Hitler, but I thought of her as a doll," she said.

"It was very difficult for me to sew the swastika on her little sleeve."

Nina - whose dad was held in a German prisoner of war camp - added: "We all have evil within. Even my daughter could end up ruling Denmark with an iron fist."

Bernie Farber, of the Canadian Jewish Congress, said: "Surely, there's a better way to explore evil than to throw a swastika on a baby."

