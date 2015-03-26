Expand / Collapse search
December 8, 2015

Artist in Hot Water for Posing Baby as World's Most Evil Leaders

    Danish artist's baby is dressed as different world dictators for exhibit. (Fox News)

    Danish artist's baby is dressed as different world dictators for exhibit. (Fox News)

A Danish mother has caused fury after dressing up her baby daughter to look like the world's most evil leaders, The Sun reported on Thursday.

Artist Nina Maria Kleivan snapped one-year-old Faustina as despots including Hitler, Idi Amin and Joseph Stalin.

Saddam Hussein, Augusto Pinochet and Chairman Mao are also featured.

She made the tiny uniforms, gave Faustina a make-up mustache for some of the photos - and sent them on a touring exhibition to explore "the meaning of evil".

"It was strange to see her dressed as Hitler, but I thought of her as a doll," she said.

"It was very difficult for me to sew the swastika on her little sleeve."

Nina - whose dad was held in a German prisoner of war camp - added: "We all have evil within. Even my daughter could end up ruling Denmark with an iron fist."

Bernie Farber, of the Canadian Jewish Congress, said: "Surely, there's a better way to explore evil than to throw a swastika on a baby."

