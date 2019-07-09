White supremacist arsonist set himself on fire while trying to burn down synagogue, video shows

A far-right extremist in England who attempted to burn down a synagogue on the day commemorating the Holocaust ended up engulfing himself in flames, a video released of the attack shows.

Devon and Cornwall Police announced on Friday that Tristan Morgan, 52, has been locked up in a hospital indefinitely after pleading guilty to arson and two terrorism-related charges in connection with the fire at the Exeter Synagogue on July 21, 2018.

Video released by the temple shows Morgan using a small ax to break a window, then pouring a liquid inside. When he threw a burning paper at the broken window, the 52-year-old was engulfed in a blast of fire that left him with burns.

WHITE SUPREMACIST CONVICTED OF MURDER IN CHARLOTTESVILLE ATTACK GETS LIFE IN PRISON

“The footage, which was played in open court, shows the level of planning, determination, and intent by Morgan, whom the wider evidence clearly showed held abhorrent extreme right-wing, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist views," Superintendent Matt Lawler said in a statement. "It is only by sheer chance that the Synagogue was empty and indeed that Morgan himself sustained only minor burns."

Witnesses told a court the 52-year-old had been laughing after he set the building ablaze, the BBC reported.

Morgan, a folk singer, had also made songs that “exhorting others to violence” against the Jewish community, prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court.

LOUISIANA DEPUTY'S SON CHARGED WITH FEDERAL HATE CRIMES IN CONNECTION WITH FIRES AT BLACK CHURCHES

The Exeter Synagogue was built in 1763 and the third oldest in Great Britain. It sustained over $28,000 in damage from the fire, according to ITV News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge gave Morgan an indefinite hospital order, and only a court can consider his potential release.

In addition to his hospital hold, Morgan was handed down a 10-year terrorist notification order, which places him under long-term monitoring by police.