Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brazil
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Armed man holds dozens hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Brazilian police are negotiating with an armed man who is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro.

The hostage situation began around 5:30 a.m. local time Tuesday on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Federal Highway Police said the armed man, who has threatened to set the bus on fire, is holding 37 people hostage. They said negotiations are underway.

At least four of the hostages have been released so far, telling authorities that the man had spilled gasoline in the bus. They said the man identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have “psychological problems.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.