Armed man holds dozens hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian police are negotiating with an armed man who is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro.

The hostage situation began around 5:30 a.m. local time Tuesday on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Federal Highway Police said the armed man, who has threatened to set the bus on fire, is holding 37 people hostage. They said negotiations are underway.

At least four of the hostages have been released so far, telling authorities that the man had spilled gasoline in the bus. They said the man identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have “psychological problems.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.