APNewsBreak: International court prosecutor drops charges against Kenyan president Kenyatta

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has dropped all crimes against humanity charges against Kenya's president, highlighting the court's problems in bringing to justice the high-ranking officials it has accused of atrocities.

Prosecution office spokeswoman Florence Olara told The Associated Press that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda filed a notice withdrawing the charges Friday.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had been charged with murder, rape, persecution, deportation and other inhumane acts as an "indirect co-perpetrator" in violence that flared after Kenya's 2007 elections and left more than 1,000 people dead.

The collapse of the case is a new blow to the credibility of the court's prosecution office. The office has launched nine full investigations since its establishment in 2002 — all of them in Africa — and has just seven suspects in custody.