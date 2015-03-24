APNewsBreak: International court prosecutor drops charges against Kenyan president Kenyatta

FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, Kenya's then presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta, center right, and his running mate William Ruto, center left, greet the crowd as they arrive at the final election rally of Kenyatta's The National Alliance party at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya. The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor dropped all crimes against humanity charges against Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 highlighting the court's problems in bringing to justice the high-ranking officials it has accused of atrocities. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (The Associated Press)
FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, Kenya's then Presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta waves to the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle as he arrives for the final election rally of The National Alliance party at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya. The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor dropped all crimes against humanity charges against Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 highlighting the court's problems in bringing to justice the high-ranking officials it has accused of atrocities. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (The Associated Press)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has dropped all crimes against humanity charges against Kenya's president, highlighting the court's problems in bringing to justice the high-ranking officials it has accused of atrocities.
Prosecution office spokeswoman Florence Olara told The Associated Press that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda filed a notice withdrawing the charges Friday.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had been charged with murder, rape, persecution, deportation and other inhumane acts as an "indirect co-perpetrator" in violence that flared after Kenya's 2007 elections and left more than 1,000 people dead.
The collapse of the case is a new blow to the credibility of the court's prosecution office. The office has launched nine full investigations since its establishment in 2002 — all of them in Africa — and has just seven suspects in custody.