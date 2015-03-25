AP names Joshua Goodman bureau chief for Colombia, Venezuela and Panama

The Associated Press has named Joshua Goodman as chief of bureau for Colombia, Venezuela and Panama.

The appointment was announced Wednesday by Marjorie Miller, the news organization's regional editor for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Goodman "brings 15 years of experience reporting on Latin America, and a strong background covering economic issues. He has a history of producing high-impact enterprise reporting and we are excited to have him on board," Miller said.

As bureau chief, Goodman, 37, will oversee news and enterprise text coverage, working closely with colleagues in photos and video to coordinate AP's report across all media platforms. He succeeds Ian James, who left the company earlier this year.

Since 2008, Goodman has worked for Bloomberg News, most recently as a reporter-at-large based in Rio de Janeiro. Before that, he served as Bloomberg's chief editor for coverage of economics and politics in Latin America, leading several high-impact investigative projects, including an expose on China's bankrolling of Hugo Chavez's 2012 re-election campaign in Venezuela.

Goodman served as a reporter for the AP based in Bogota, Colombia from December 2005 until 2008. Before that, he worked as a contributing correspondent to Business Week based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was a freelance writer for The Boston Globe, The Financial Times and other newspapers. He also helped co-author and edit guidebooks to Buenos Aires and the Patagonia region of southern Argentina and Chile for the UK's Time Out.

Born in Cleveland, Goodman holds a bachelor's degree in European history from Columbia University.