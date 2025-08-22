Ancient artifacts of sunken city likely destroyed by earthquake or tsunami plucked from seafloor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ancient artifacts dating back to a sunken city from more than 2,000 years ago were pulled out of the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, according to Egyptian officials.

The historic treasures — which included a statue of a sphinx, Roman coins and other relics— were brought to shore by archaeologists and divers from the waters of Abu Qir Bay near the Egyptian port city of Alexandria, The Associated Press reported.

ANCIENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH REVEALS MYSTERIOUS 1,600-YEAR-OLD WARNING TO NONBELIEVERS: 'ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS'

The relics came from a site that may have been an extension of Canopus, an ancient city that existed during the Ptolemaic dynasty as well as the Roman Empire, news outlet Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

"These artifacts date back to ancient periods, dating back to the Ptolemaic era, immediately after the construction of the city of Alexandria, and extending to the Roman era," Mohamed Ismail, secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, told AFP.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER MULTISTORY BUILDINGS IN ONCE-THRIVING CITY LOST TO TIME

All the statues are missing their heads and feet — damage that Ismail attributes to a natural disaster such as a tsunami or earthquake, according to AFP.

"These artifacts confirm that this place was once a fully integrated residential city and that the current location was a port," Ismail added. "These pieces indicate that Alexandria was submerged in water as a result of a major earthquake or tsunami, and therefore all the statues are missing their heads and feet."

ANCIENT CHRISTIAN TOMB COMPLEX REVEALED BENEATH RUBBLE FROM SYRIA'S CIVIL WAR

Alexandria, the second-largest city in Egypt, contains a wealth of historic ruins but is slowly sinking due to rising sea levels. One-third of the city will be uninhabitable by 2050, AFP reported, citing forecasts from the United Nations.

In a similar find, Egyptian officials announced earlier this year the discovery of a 3,000-year-old mining complex, complete with remnants of ancient homes, workshops and even baths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.