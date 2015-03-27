American tourist murdered in western Indian town; police questioning her son

JAIPUR, India (AP) — An American woman vacationing in India was found killed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan and her teenage son was being questioned about the slaying, police said Friday.

The woman, identified as Cindy Iannarelli, from Cecil, Pennsylvania, was found with her throat slit at a tourist resort in the historic town of Osian late Thursday, police superintendent Girdhari Lal Sharma said.

Police were questioning her son, who left the resort early Friday and was picked up at the airport in the nearest big town, Jodhpur, 60 miles (100 kilometers) away, Sharma said.

"The woman's throat was slit by a sharp object. We are interrogating the boy as he is the prime suspect," Sharma said.

The son was not available for comment. Police said he said he was studying in Italy and he and his mother had come to India to see the country.