American archaeologist dies off Norway coast after replica Viking boat capsizes: reports

Replica Viking ship capsized near Stad, Norway

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
An American archaeologist has died after embarking on an expedition aboard a replica Viking boat that capsized off the coast of Norway on Tuesday, according to reports.

Six people were aboard the Naddoddur, a replica Viking ship piloted by the Sail2North expedition group, when the boat capsized near the town of Stad during the sailors’ fourth day at sea, according to the BBC. Five of those aboard were able to escape on an inflatable life raft, while the sixth person remained unaccounted for until a woman’s body was found in the water on Wednesday.

Norwegian media identified the deceased woman as 29-year-old Karla Dana. A Sail2North Instagram post describes Dana as "the youngest member of our crew" who "epitomizes the spirit of exploration."

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, though they did not identify the deceased individual.

Viking ship replica capsized

A strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this week off Norway's coast that killed a U.S. citizen, police said Thursday. (The Norwegian Armed Forces/Coast Guard via AP)

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen off the coast of Norway," the State Department spokesperson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."

Viking ship replica moored

The body of a woman was found Wednesday near where the vessel capsized, officials said. (Norwegian Police via AP)

A public relations group representing the Sail2North expedition group told Fox News Digital via email that they were unable to comment further at this time "as the circumstances are still being clarified." An official statement was expected to be released Friday at 11 a.m. CET.

Viking ship replica

The Viking ship replica is moored at the quay in Måløy, Norway, on Wednesday after capsizing earlier this week off Norway's coast. (Norwegian Police via AP)

At the time the vessel capsized and sent a distress signal, Norway's Sea Rescue Society said conditions were "very demanding," sharing a video of winds as strong as 40 knots and rough seas with waves as high as 16 feet.

On Thursday, police said a strong wave was likely responsible for capsizing the Viking ship replica, describing it as a "tragic accident" that did not constitute a criminal matter.

Dana's LinkedIn profile states she is an archaeologist with a focus on the Viking era. It states she previously worked and studied in various countries, including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Spain, England, Germany, Morocco, China and Taiwan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.