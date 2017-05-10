Albanian journalist arrested for writing against EU diplomat
TIRANA, Albania – Albanian police say a journalist has been arrested for making calls for violence against a European Union diplomat.
Kastriot Myftaraj, 51, also a lawyer politically affiliated with the center-right opposition, wrote on Facebook against Romana Vlahutin, EU ambassador to Tirana, considering her a "terrorist."
A statement Wednesday said Myftaraj was arrested the previous night "after publishing an article where he makes open calls to commit violent acts against constitutional order."
A local online media site, www.syri.net republished Myftaraj's story, writing that "any Albanian citizen loving his country may kill Romana and that would be an anti-terrorist act, not a terrorist one."
Myftaraj faces up to three years in jail.