Airstrike kills ISIS leader linked to Paris attacks mastermind

An Islamic State leader with direct links to the alleged Paris attacks mastermind has been killed in an air strike in Syria.

Charaffe al Mouadan was hit in a strike on Christmas Eve as he was plotting additional terror attacks on the West, a U.S. military spokesman has confirmed.

Colonel Steve Warren said: "He was a Syrian-based ISIL member with a direct link to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the Paris attacks cell leader."

He added that Mouadan was "actively planning additional attacks against the West".

Mouadan was one of 10 ISIS leaders killed by the U.S.-led coaltion in Syria in the past month in a number of air strikes.

Col Warren said: "Over the past month we've killed 10 ISIL leadership figures with targeted air strikes, including several external attack planners, some of whom are linked to the Paris attacks.

"Others had designs on further attacking the West."

Another of those killed was Abdul Qader Hakim, aided ISIS's external operations and had links to the Paris attack network.

Abaaoud was killed in the police raid on a Paris flat five days after the attacks in the capital which left 130 people dead.

