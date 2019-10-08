Air Force F-16 crashes in Germany, pilot suffers minor injuries

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed Tuesday near Zemmer, Germany, while conducting a routine training exercise, military officials said.

The pilot safely ejected and suffered minor injuries, according to the Air Force.

The fighter jet was from the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

Zemmer is located about 112 miles west of Frankfurt and about 15 miles northeast of the Luxembourg border.

Officials said a board of officers will investigate the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

