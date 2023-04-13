Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

AI's threat to humanity will be far greater if China masters it first: Gordon Chang

AI in China has a big built-in advantage and pitfall, author says

Jon Michael Raasch
By Jon Michael Raasch , Teny Sahakian | Fox News
close
What happens if China masters AI first? Video

What happens if China masters AI first?

Chinese proposals mandating AI reinforce socialist values and viewpoints make the technology more dangerous to humanity, China researcher Gordon Chang says.

Chinese Communist Party socialist values reinforced through artificial intelligence are a threat to humanity, but the country's restrictions on the technology may also hamper its development, China expert Gordon Chang told Fox News. 

"Artificial intelligence poses a direct threat to humanity, but it'll become even more a threat to humanity if China masters it before we do," said Chang. "We see this, for instance, in the gene editing of humans."

The Cyberspace Administration of China recently proposed AI measures to ensure the technology supports socialist values.

The Cyberspace Administration of China recently proposed AI measures to ensure the technology supports socialist values. (Xinhua/Shen Hong via Getty Images)

"China is racing ahead on that while we restrict ourselves," he continued. 

GORDON CHANG SHARES WHY CHINA'S AI PRACTICES POSE A THREAT TO THE U.S:

What happens if China masters AI first? Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) proposed measures last week to ensure that developers create AI that adheres to socialist values and does not disrupt economic or social order. Providers who fail to comply will be fined, required to suspend services or even face criminal investigations, according to the CAC. 

"The problem with China, though, is that when you talk about artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, they got a politically repressive system that relies on censorship," Chang told Fox News. "AI [is] not going to necessarily react too well to that."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a keynote address announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a keynote address announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

"So they've got to restrict their AI in ways that undermine their ability to be a leader," he continued. 

Some consumer artificial intelligence products, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are banned in China.

AI BOT ‘CHAOSGPT’ TWEETS ITS PLANS TO DESTROY HUMANITY: ‘WE MUST ELIMINATE THEM’

As a result, Chinese tech firms like Alibaba, Baidu and others have created bots to rival ChatGPT. 

China also has some major advantages when it comes to AI, Chang told Fox News. 

The Alibaba booth during the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The Alibaba booth during the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

"China has really great AI capabilities, but they've got one built-in advantage and that is AI works better with more data," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S., in comparison, does "not allow everyone just to collect information like crazy," Chang said. 

"This is just an arms race, and unfortunately, China is lowering the standards across the planet," he continued. 

To watch the full interview with Chang, click here

Jon Michael Raasch is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.