Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

African swine fever vaccine use halted in Vietnam after pig deaths

Hundreds of pigs die after taking new African swine fever vaccine in Vietnam, further use suspended

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vietnam has temporarily suspended the use of its first home-grown African swine fever vaccine after dozens of pigs inoculated with the shots died this month, state media reported on Wednesday.

The pigs were among around 600 pigs at several farms in the central province of Phu Yen having been injected with the NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine developed by Navetco, a company owned by the agriculture ministry, reported Nhan Dan newspaper.

"We have set up a working group to travel to the province to investigate the deaths of the pigs," said an agriculture ministry official, who declined to be named as he's not authorised to speak to media.

IN SOUTH KOREA, MASS PIG SLAUGHTER STAINS RIVER BLOOD-RED

Navetco didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pigs getting ready to be tested for African swine fever at a farm in Cam Giang, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, on June 11, 2022, as the disease reeks havoc on the pork industry around the world.

Pigs getting ready to be tested for African swine fever at a farm in Cam Giang, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, on June 11, 2022, as the disease reeks havoc on the pork industry around the world. (Maika Elan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs.

It was first detected in Vietnam in 2019 and forced the country to cull around 20% of its hog herd the following year.

The outbreak has so far this year spread to 753 areas in 47 provinces in Vietnam, leading to the culling of 36,500 pigs, according to the agriculture ministry.

Vietnam in June announced that it had successfully developed a vaccine to administer to pigs to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export it.

VIETNAM: ONE OF MODERN HISTORY'S MOST INFAMOUS CONFLICTS UNPACKED IN NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL BY BRET BAIER

The agriculture ministry had earmarked 600,000 doses of the vaccine for domestic use from July this year.