Afghan president in Beijing seeking Chinese investment, security role

Afghanistan's new president is visiting Beijing to seek Chinese help in rebuilding his country and boosting regional stability.

Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and also plans to urge potential investors to help bankroll Afghanistan's development, especially its mining industry.

A Chinese state company has already signed a $3 billion deal to develop a 5 million-ton copper deposit at Mes Aynak, near Kabul, but pulled its workers out last year after they came under Taliban fire.

In opening remarks, Xi assured Ghani Ahmadzai of China's friendship and support but mentioned no details.

Ghani Ahmadzai told Xi that Afghanistan's development goals are closely aligned with China's vision of regional cross-border economic development.

The trip is Ghani Ahmadzai's first state visit abroad since taking office last month.