Last Update December 8, 2015

Afghan president in Beijing seeking Chinese investment, security role

By | Associated Press
    Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, right, walks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after inspecting a guard of honor during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (The Associated Press)

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, left, attend the signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014 in Beijing, China. Afghanistan's new president is visiting Beijing to seek Chinese help in rebuilding his country and boosting regional stability. (AP Photo/Lintao Zhang, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai waves to the children waving flags and flowers during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. Afghanistan’s new president has begun a three-day visit to Beijing that highlights his hopes for a Chinese role in rebuilding the country and boosting regional stability. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (The Associated Press)

BEIJING – Afghanistan's new president is visiting Beijing to seek Chinese help in rebuilding his country and boosting regional stability.

Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and also plans to urge potential investors to help bankroll Afghanistan's development, especially its mining industry.

A Chinese state company has already signed a $3 billion deal to develop a 5 million-ton copper deposit at Mes Aynak, near Kabul, but pulled its workers out last year after they came under Taliban fire.

In opening remarks, Xi assured Ghani Ahmadzai of China's friendship and support but mentioned no details.

Ghani Ahmadzai told Xi that Afghanistan's development goals are closely aligned with China's vision of regional cross-border economic development.

The trip is Ghani Ahmadzai's first state visit abroad since taking office last month.