Afghanistan

9 children killed as old land mine explodes near Afghanistan village

The explosion reportedly occurred in Gero district in Ghazni province

Associated Press
Published
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.

The mine, which the children found near their village in Gero district in Ghazni province, was from decades ago, said Hamidullah Nisar, director of the Taliban's information and culture department in Ghazni.

He said the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old.

BIDEN PRIVATELY DEFIANT THAT HE DIDN'T BOTCH AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: BOOK

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war.

Military in Afghanistan

The U.S. military evacuates civilians and their families out of the country on Aug. 21, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said on Monday. (MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Images)

The country remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell to support their families.

Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.