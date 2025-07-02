Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Video shows Coast Guard save family in helicopter rescue mission near vacation destination

2 adults and an 8-year-old child plucked from waters near Bahamas after their vessel became partially submerged

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Dramatic footage shows the US Coast Guard rescuing a family of three off the coast of the Bahamas Video

Dramatic footage shows the US Coast Guard rescuing a family of three off the coast of the Bahamas

A family of three was rescued by members of the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their sailing vessel became partially submerged off the coast of the Bahamas on June 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people – including a child – were rescued by the Florida Coast Guard earlier this week after their sailing vessel became partially submerged near the Bahamas, according to authorities. 

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders around midnight on Monday to report a "family in distress" in the waters of Plana Cays, located approximately 350 nautical miles from the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. 

The two adults and an 8-year-old child were located aboard a life raft at approximately 7 a.m. by the guardsmen of the Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 2 AFTER SMALL PLANE DECLARES EMERGENCY, CRASHES NEAR CONNECTICUT AIRPORT

U.S. Coast Guard rescue near Florida

Two adults and an 8-year-old child were rescued by a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew on Monday, June 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard)

"Our aircrews train very hard for moments like this, and we are thankful to have played a role in the safe rescue of this family of three," Lt. Andrew Boyle, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander, said in a statement

SEVERAL PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER COAST GUARD RESPONDS TO SEPARATE HOLIDAY BOATING INCIDENTS

U.S. Coast Guard rescue near Florida

The three family members were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter after their sailing vessel became partially submerged off the coast of the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Dramatic video footage released by the guardsmen shows the crew lifting each individual family member to safety using helicopter rescue baskets seven hours after authorities received the initial call for help. 

The family was subsequently transported to Bahamian authorities in Great Inagua, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported and the boat’s owner is coordinating with commercial salvage to organize the vessel’s recovery. 

COAST GUARD RESCUES 4 PASSENGERS FROM CAPSIZED BOAT OFF FLORIDA COAST; 1 DEAD, 5 STILL MISSING

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter

The U.S. Coast Guard used helicopter rescue baskets to lift the three family members to safety. (iStock)

"We urge mariners to carry a radio and an emergency distress beacon in case they find themselves in a similar situation," Boyle added. "It could help save their lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.