Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

8 killed, 16 hurt as explosions rock Somalia's capital

Associated Press
  • 9312c25c-
    Image 1 of 2

    Medical workers help a man who was wounded in a bomb attack, at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

  • 56d7c71e-
    Image 2 of 2

    Medical workers help a man who was wounded in a bomb attack, at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia – An ambulance service says eight people are dead after a pair of explosions in Somalia's capital.

Dr. Abdiqadir Aden with the Aamin ambulance says another 16 people were wounded, some seriously, in Saturday's blasts.

He says a car bomb detonated near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu and caused the most damage.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility but the al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital with high-profile bombings.