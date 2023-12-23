Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

700 Airbus employees get sick after gourmet Christmas dinner party in France: ‘Worse than giving birth'

French health officials haven't determined the cause of the illness

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
'The Five': 'Crazy Plane Lady' speaks to Jesse Watters Video

'The Five': 'Crazy Plane Lady' speaks to Jesse Watters

'The Five' co-hosts react to Tiffany Gomas reflecting on her viral flight freak-out.

700 employees with Airbus Atlantic reportedly got sick after the company hosted a Christmas dinner.

Health authorities in France have launched an investigation into the incident after 700 out of the 2,600 people in attendance at the dinner fell sick with "clinical signs of vomiting and/or diarrhoea" after the dinner on Dec. 14, with employees getting sick around 24 to 48 hours after the dinner, according to The Guardian.

Airbus Atlantic hosted the party at a restaurant on-site, located in Montoir-de-Bretagne, which is in western France.

Dinner included lobster, scallops, gone gars, and tournedos, which included desserts of hazelnut chocolate mousse and ice-cream logs.

EU LEADER INSISTS HISTORIC MIGRANT DEAL AIMED AT CURBING FLOW OF ASYLUM SEEKERS 'DOES NOT COPY THE RIGHT'

Airbus plane

An Airbus A350-941 is undergoing a test flight at Toulouse Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, on December 7, 2023.  (Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

French health officials said they haven't determined a cause for what sparked the illnesses.

One employee who goes by Nolwenn told Ouest-France newspaper that the illness was painful.

 "I had colic and headaches like I’d never had before. It was worse than giving birth," Nolwenn said.

A spokesperson for Airbus Atlantic told the outlet that nobody was "seriously ill."

IRELAND'S PM CONDEMNS BURNING OF HOTEL MEANT TO HOUSE MIGRANTS AS POSSIBLE ARSON ATTACK

Airbus logo

A logo on the side of an Airbus drone future combat air system concept on display at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. At the Paris Air Show, airlines and leasing companies will place orders, manufacturers will show off civil and military aircraft, and executives will tout new technologies like flying taxis and electric propulsion as the industry pushes toward decarbonization. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The case is now being handled by the health authority, which is leading the investigation," the spokesperson said.

Secretary of the Airbus Atlantic works committee, Jean-Claude Iribarren, told the French newspaper that the food was made by the company’s canteen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People have been a little hasty about the causes. We are obliged to keep samples of every product served in the restaurant. They will be analysed by the ARS [health authorities]. The investigation will take several more days," Iribarren said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.