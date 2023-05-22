Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East
Published

6 dead, 7 injured in Abu Dhabi house fire

The cause of the UAE fire is still unknown

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house fire in Abu Dhabi killed six people and injured seven on Monday, according to the civil defense authority in the United Arab Emirates.

An Investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire which erupted in the city's Al Moazaz area.

The UAE has been grappling with a series of recent fires, exacerbated by flammable cladding materials and escalating temperatures, which can soar up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

AT LEAST 20 STUDENTS KILLED IN GUYANA DORMITORY FIRE

Abu Dhabi

Residential buildings are seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 24, 2022. A house fire that erupted Monday in the Al Moazaz area of Abu Dhabi has led to the deaths of six people. Seven others were injured in the blaze. (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another apartment fire last month killed 16 and injured 9 in Dubai's historic Deira neighborhood.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi experienced a dust storm and temperatures of 109 degrees Fahrenheit. One worker was injured as five wooden boats anchored on Sharjah Creek went ablaze that day.