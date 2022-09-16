Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

42-floor Chinese skyscraper engulfed in flames

Chinese officials said no casualties were reported from the fire

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A 42-story building in Changsha, the capital of China's southern province of Hunan, was seen engulfed in flames and black smoke on Friday. 

Videos of the incident showed debris falling to the ground and workers evacuating the building, which belongs to the country's largest telecoms operator. 

The city's fire department said 280 firefighters were deployed and were able to quickly put out the fire on the 720-foot-tall building.

Social media users complained of being unable to use their phones. However, China Telecom said in a statement that there was no disruption to cellphone service

Flames and smoke rise from a 218-meter-tall office building on Sept. 16, 2022, in Changsha, Hunan Province of China.

Flames and smoke rise from a 218-meter-tall office building on Sept. 16, 2022, in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Flames and smoke rise from a 218-meter-tall office building on Sept. 16, 2022 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China.

Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported in the blaze, as dozens of floors burned.

Flames and smoke rise from a 218-meter-tall office building on September 16, 2022 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. A major fire broke out in the skyscraper in Changsha city on Friday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. 

Flames and smoke rise from an office building on Sept. 16, 2022 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

Fox News' Rachel Paik, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.