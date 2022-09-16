42-floor Chinese skyscraper engulfed in flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 42-story building in Changsha, the capital of China's southern province of Hunan, was seen engulfed in flames and black smoke on Friday.

Videos of the incident showed debris falling to the ground and workers evacuating the building, which belongs to the country's largest telecoms operator.

The city's fire department said 280 firefighters were deployed and were able to quickly put out the fire on the 720-foot-tall building.

Social media users complained of being unable to use their phones. However, China Telecom said in a statement that there was no disruption to cellphone service.

US-CHINA EXPERTS WARN OF 'BLOODY AFFAIR FOR BOTH SIDES' IF WAR WERE TO START

Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported in the blaze, as dozens of floors burned.

SMALL ON-STAGE FIRE EXTINGUISHED DURING PANIC AT THE DISCO CONCERT; NO INJURIES REPORTED

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Rachel Paik, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.