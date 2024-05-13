4 arrested after police raid drug lab on Indonesia's Bali resort island

Indonesian police conducted a raid on a villa in Bali, uncovering what they call a major drug lab.

Four people were arrested during the raid, authorities said.

The raid was prompted by information obtained during a previous raid in Jakarta linked to a notorious drug lord.

Police raided the house in the upscale resort area of Canggu early this month, said Wahyu Widada, head of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, finding two drug labs in its basement.

He said one of the villa's labs was designed to produce the ingredients for ecstasy, and the other contained a hydroponic farm marijuana. Police were tipped off to the facility after an earlier raid on a Jakarta lab linked to Indonesia's most wanted drug lord.

Police arrested an Indonesian man identified by his initial as LM, two Ukrainian men identified as IV and MV, and a Russian man identified as KK, during the raids.

The four men could face execution. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has strict laws against consumption of marijuana and other drugs, even for medical treatment.

Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes, about one-third of whom are foreigners. The country’s last executions were in 2016, when one Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

Widada said police were tipped off to the "clandestine" labs after interrogating a suspected drug trafficker arrested in an April raids in the capital, Jakarta, on a similar lab that police say was owned by drug lord Freddy Pratama.

Widada said one of the men arrested this month, LM, was Pratama’s accountant, and was involved in operating a drug lab in Jakarta before moving to Bali to avoid arrest. He was arrested at a rented house near Kuta, a popular tourist spot, with 13.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Widada said that IV and MV arrested as investors and drug makers at the Bali labs, while KK was accused of selling drugs for them, adding that police are searching for two more dealers, Ukrainian men identified as RN and OK.

Wearing orange detainee uniforms, the suspects were paraded with their hands tied at a news conference in Denpasar, the capital of Bali province.

Police seized hundreds of pounds of precursor chemicals for ecstasy and equipment for growing marijuana, including ultraviolet lighting and an automatic watering system.

Last year, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court rejected a judicial review of the country’s narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.