3 pedestrians killed by freight train at railway crossing in central Sweden

Three people, including a 25-year-old man and a woman in her 20s, were fatally struck by a freight train at a railway crossing in central Sweden.

Emergency services were alerted on Wednesday of the crash at the station in Orebro and found three pedestrians "very seriously injured," police said.

In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing, which is located about 100 miles west of Stockholm.

A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train, police said Thursday.

The victims — a 25-year-old man, a woman in her 20s and a third person who was not immediately identified — crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching, Felicia Davidsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told broadcaster SVT.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.

In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing in Orebro, about 100 miles west of Stockholm, Swedish media said.

Swedish news agency TT said there were discussions about closing the station, but many residents use it to commute to work so it remained open.