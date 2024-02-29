Expand / Collapse search
Sweden

3 pedestrians killed by freight train at railway crossing in central Sweden

Swedish emergency services responded to the incident and found the pedestrians 'very seriously injured'

Associated Press
Published
  • Three people, including a 25-year-old man and a woman in her 20s, were fatally struck by a freight train at a railway crossing in central Sweden.
  • Emergency services were alerted on Wednesday of the crash at the station in Orebro and found three pedestrians "very seriously injured," police said.
  • In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing, which is located about 100 miles west of Stockholm.

A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train, police said Thursday.

The victims — a 25-year-old man, a woman in her 20s and a third person who was not immediately identified — crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching, Felicia Davidsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told broadcaster SVT.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.

1 DEAD, 19 INJURED AFTER FAST TRAIN COLLIDES WITH TRUCK IN EASTERN CZECH REPUBLIC

Emergency services were alerted late Wednesday of the accident at the crossing at the station in Orebro and found three pedestrians "very seriously injured," police said.

Sweden train crash

Police are seen at a train station on Feb. 28, 2024, in Orebro, Sweden. A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at the station after they got off another train, police said on Thursday. (Pavel Koubek/TT News Agency via AP)

In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing in Orebro, about 100 miles west of Stockholm, Swedish media said.

INDIAN TRAIN CRASH THAT KILLED 275 PEOPLE BLAMED ON SIGNALING ERROR

Swedish news agency TT said there were discussions about closing the station, but many residents use it to commute to work so it remained open.