Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East
Published

3 Pakistani children killed while playing with unexploded bomb

Several children are killed each year by unexploded ordnance in the troubled Afghan-Pakistani border region

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three children were killed on Friday while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house in southwestern Pakistan, near the Afghan border, police said.

According to police official Shabir Ahmed, the explosion took place in the border town of Chaman in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, some 90 miles from the provincial capital of Quetta.

Afghan refugees had previously lived in the house, but it was unclear how the bomb got there, he said. Police were investigating, Ahmed said.

TALIBAN SUPREME LEADER HIBATULLAH AKHUNDZADA SHARES RARE AUDIO MESSAGE

Pakistani police said three children were killed while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house near the Afghan border.

Pakistani police said three children were killed while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house near the Afghan border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several children are killed every year by unexploded ordnance and land mines left from years of fighting and conflicts in the region and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country, creating one of the world’s largest refugee populations. According to a recently conducted U.N.-backed survey, 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees are still residing in Pakistan, where authorities often arrest those living without valid documents.

Scores of Afghan Taliban membershad also stayed in the region before returning home after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.