India

3 confirmed dead, others trapped after billboard collapses during heavy rains in India's Mumbai

The incident occurred in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said

Associated Press
Published
  • A billboard collapsed in Mumbai, India, killing three people and injuring 59 during thunderstorms and heavy rain.
  • The incident occurred in the suburb of Ghatkopar, with scores of people believed to be trapped.
  • India experiences severe floods during the monsoon season from June to September.

A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state.

TALIBAN REPORTS AT LEAST 50 DEAD AS FLASH FLOODS WREAK HAVOC IN NORTHERN AFGHANISTAN

He said an investigation had been ordered into the accident. Rescue operations continued.

Severe weather

Dark clouds hang over during a pre-monsoon thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and rain in Mumbai, India, on May 13, 2024. A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India has heavy rain and severe floods during monsoon season between June and September, which brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

India’s weather department said lightning, rain and winds were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai in the coming hours, local media reported.