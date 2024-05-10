Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan

Taliban reports at least 50 dead as flash floods wreak havoc in northern Afghanistan

Floods triggered by seasonal rain reportedly devastated Baghlan province on Friday

Flash floods from seasonal rains in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan killed at least 50 people on Friday, a Taliban official said.

The floods also caused losses to homes and property in several districts, according to Edayatullah Hamdard, the provincial director of Natural Disaster Management in Baghlan. He said that the death toll was preliminary and that it "might rise as many people are missing."

KENYA PRESIDENT DECLARES PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO MOURN HUNDREDS OF FLOOD VICTIMS

The flash floods also hit the capital, Kabul, said Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management. He said that rescue teams bringing food and other aid have been dispatched to the affected areas.

Afghanistan map

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

Saiq said that the rescue operation is the main focus of authorities at the moment, and that he later might be able to provide more precise figures on casualties and damage.

In April, at least 70 people died from heavy rains and flash flooding in the country. About 2,000 homes, three mosques, and four schools were damaged last month. Thousands of people require humanitarian assistance. The flooding also damaged agriculture land and 2,500 animals died in the deluges, according to Saiq.