3 confirmed dead after fire at residential building in Germany, authorities say

A fire at a residential building in Duesseldorf, Germany, has resulted in three deaths.

The fire, which broke out overnight, originated in a kiosk within the building before spreading to the entrance and second floor.

Sixteen people were transported to hospitals for treatment, the fire service reported.

A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf.

It spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement.

2 DEAD IN GERMAN CAPITAL AFTER 12-STORY JUMPS FROM BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING

Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.