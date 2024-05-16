Expand / Collapse search
Germany

3 confirmed dead after fire at residential building in Germany, authorities say

The fire broke out overnight in Duesseldorf, according to officials

Associated Press
Published
  • A fire at a residential building in Duesseldorf, Germany, has resulted in three deaths.
  • The fire, which broke out overnight, originated in a kiosk within the building before spreading to the entrance and second floor.
  • Sixteen people were transported to hospitals for treatment, the fire service reported.

A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf. 

It spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Fire

The house where the fire occurred is seen in Duesseldorf, Germany, on May 16, 2024. Several people died and others were injured in the fire. According to the fire department, a kiosk integrated into a residential building caught fire on Thursday night. (Jana Glose/dpa via AP)

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.