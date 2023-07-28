Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

2 dead in German capital after 12-story jumps from burning apartment building

Berlin duo reportedly fell over 100 feet to their deaths

Associated Press
Two people died on Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, authorities said.

An apartment on the 12th floor of a 15-story residential building was ablaze when firefighters arrived, and they could see two people at the window with flames behind them, fire service spokesperson James Klein told regional public broadcaster RBB.

Berlin apartment fire

A firefighter hoses down a charred residential unit in Berlin, Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people jumped to their deaths from a 12th-story apartment during before the inferno was able to be extinguished. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)

The pair "jumped out of the window very, very quickly" and died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them, he said. Another person was rescued via the staircase. More than 100 firefighters were deployed to fight the blaze, which was extinguished.

The burning apartment was more than 100 feet above ground level, Klein said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, or on the identity of the two people who died.