2 US aircraft carrier strike groups ordered to stay in Middle East with tensions high

USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln remain close to Israel following Hezbollah strikes

Greg Norman
Two U.S. Navy carrier strike groups have been ordered to remain in the Middle East as part of America’s commitment to "support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies," the Pentagon says. 

The maneuvers involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln come as the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah announced Sunday that it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones at northern Israeli military positions.  

The Israeli military responded by deploying around 100 fighter jets that it says "struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel." 

The same day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in which he "reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and the United States' ironclad resolve to support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies," according to the Pentagon. 

USS Abraham Lincoln sails in Pacific

The USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Pacific Ocean in this photo released in early August. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)

"As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region," the Pentagon added. "The Secretary also expressed support for completing negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal." 

US Navy ship location map

The current locations of U.S. Navy ships in the Middle East. (Fox News)

The two carrier strike groups -- the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln – are both currently in the Gulf of Oman. 

USS Abraham Lincoln fighter jet

The USS Abraham Lincoln, which U.S. Central Command says is "equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters," arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

A Pentagon spokesperson would not elaborate Tuesday when asked by Fox News Digital how long both strike groups are expected to remain in the region. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday while the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been there since June, according to USNI News. 

USS Theodore Roosevelt sailing

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has been operating in the Middle East since June, according to USNI News.

In a Monday meeting with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Gallant warned "Iran’s aggression has reached an all-time high." 

