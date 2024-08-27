2 US aircraft carrier strike groups ordered to stay in Middle East with tensions high

Two U.S. Navy carrier strike groups have been ordered to remain in the Middle East as part of America’s commitment to "support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies," the Pentagon says.

The maneuvers involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln come as the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah announced Sunday that it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones at northern Israeli military positions.

The Israeli military responded by deploying around 100 fighter jets that it says "struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel."

The same day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in which he "reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and the United States' ironclad resolve to support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies," according to the Pentagon.

"As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region," the Pentagon added. "The Secretary also expressed support for completing negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal."

The two carrier strike groups -- the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln – are both currently in the Gulf of Oman.

A Pentagon spokesperson would not elaborate Tuesday when asked by Fox News Digital how long both strike groups are expected to remain in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday while the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been there since June, according to USNI News.

In a Monday meeting with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Gallant warned "Iran’s aggression has reached an all-time high."

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.