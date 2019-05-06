Expand / Collapse search
2 arrested after clash in Sri Lanka town hit by Easter blast

By ERANGA JAYAWARDENA | Associated Press
    A Sri Lankan Catholic family follows a telecast holy mass at their residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Sri Lankan Catholics celebrated Sunday Mass in their homes for a second week as churches remain closed amid fears of possible fresh attacks by Islamic extremists. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

    Sri Lankan police officers arrive at a public school to conduct a search in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Sri Lankan Catholics celebrated Sunday Mass in their homes for a second week as churches remain closed amid fears of possible fresh attacks by Islamic extremists. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

NEGOMBO, Sri Lanka – Two people have been arrested and an overnight curfew lifted after mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops and some vehicles in a Sri Lankan town where a suicide bombing targeted a Catholic church last month.

Residents in the seaside town of Negombo say the mostly-Catholic attackers stoned and vandalized shops. It is unclear how the dispute began but most residents say a private dispute took a religious turn.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said earlier that the violence was brought under control and two people arrested.

The clash is the first reported since the Easter bombings by Islamic extremists two weeks ago that killed more than 250 people.