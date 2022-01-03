Expand / Collapse search
2 armed drones intercepted as they approached Iraqi base hosting US troops: report

The base is reportedly located near the airport where Soleimani was killed

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Two drones were intercepted Monday as they neared an Iraqi base that had been housing American forces on the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian commander, a report said. 

Reuters, citing Iraqi security officials, reported that the base was located near Baghdad’s international airport. The airport was the site of the Jan. 2, 2020, U.S. drone strike that resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the elite Quds Force. 

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. Former President Trump called Soleimani "the world’s top terrorist" at the time and Tehran has vowed to hold those who killed him responsible.

Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Jerusalem Post said Monday that its website and Twitter account were targeted by "pro-Iranian hackers" who posted an ominous image of a model of the Israeli Dimona nuclear facility under a ballistic missile attack.

"We are close to you where you do not think about it," the text in the image read.

