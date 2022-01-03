2 armed drones intercepted as they approached Iraqi base hosting US troops: report

Two drones were intercepted Monday as they neared an Iraqi base that had been housing American forces on the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian commander, a report said.

Reuters, citing Iraqi security officials, reported that the base was located near Baghdad’s international airport. The airport was the site of the Jan. 2, 2020, U.S. drone strike that resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the elite Quds Force.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. Former President Trump called Soleimani "the world’s top terrorist" at the time and Tehran has vowed to hold those who killed him responsible.

The Jerusalem Post said Monday that its website and Twitter account were targeted by "pro-Iranian hackers" who posted an ominous image of a model of the Israeli Dimona nuclear facility under a ballistic missile attack.

"We are close to you where you do not think about it," the text in the image read.