17 Syrian refugees drown off Turkish coast; 20 others rescued, official says

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

An official says 17 Syrians have drowned after their boat sank off the Turkish coast on its way to the Greek island of Leros.

Gov. Amir Cicek of Mugla province told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the Turkish Coast Guard rescued 20 other Syrian refugees early on Sunday. No one was missing or unaccounted for.

Cicek said the 37 Syrians had boarded the boat at the holiday resort of Gumusluk on the Bodrum peninsula. It sank soon after leaving the coast.

The governor said an investigation had been launched into the incident.