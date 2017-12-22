15th UN peacekeeper dies of wounds from Congo attack

The United Nations mission in Congo says another peacekeeper has died after being wounded in the deadliest single attack on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in almost 25 years.

The mission known as MONUSCO says on Twitter that it brings the toll to 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers killed in the hours-long Dec. 7 rebel attack on a U.N. base in eastern Congo.

The U.N. mission marks the death with "immense sadness" and offers condolences to the peacekeeper's family and Tanzania's government.

The attack has been blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces, one of dozens of armed groups that roam the mineral-rich region.

Uganda's military on Friday said it has attacked the rebels to prevent further "hostile activities," carrying out aerial bombardments and firing "long-range weapons." It said its troops haven't entered Congo.