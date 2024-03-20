Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

14 killed after bus crashes into tunnel wall on Chinese expressway

37 people were injured in the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway crash, state media reports

Associated Press
Published
  • A bus crash occurred on Tuesday in northern China, killing 14 people.
  • The crash happened on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in the city of Linfen in Shanxi province.
  • The bus was carrying 51 passengers when it reportedly crashed into a tunnel wall.

A bus crashed into a tunnel wall on an expressway in northern China killing 14 people, state media said Wednesday.

Thirty-seven other people were injured in the Tuesday afternoon crash, state broadcaster CCTV said. 

The bus was carrying 51 passengers when it hit the wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in the city of Linfen in Shanxi province.

There was no word on the cause of the accident, which CCTV said trapped passengers in the bus.

Linfen China

A view of the city skyline is seen at sunrise in Linfen, Shanxi Province, China. A bus crashed into a tunnel wall on an expressway on Tuesday in Linfen, killing 14 people, state media said on Wednesday. (In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

In another crash in China last week, one person died and 37 were injured when a long-distance bus rear-ended a local bus that had stopped on the roadside, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The collision on Friday in the city of Tianjin engulfed both buses in flames, video posted by a television station showed.