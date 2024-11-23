Man in India regains consciousness before his cremation on funeral pyre: reports

A 25-year-old man who was declared dead and about to be cremated in India this week was found to be still alive by witnesses, according to reports.

Rohitash Kumar, 25, who was deaf and mute, was declared dead at a hospital in the state of Rajasthan in the northwestern part of India without a post-mortem examination, according to The Times of India.

Once it was clear Kumar was alive at his cremation on Thursday afternoon, his family reportedly took him back to a hospital where he died early Friday morning.

COLORADO FUNERAL HOME OWNERS PLEAD GUILTY TO CORPSE ABUSE AFTER NEARLY 200 BODIES FOUND DECOMPOSING

Three doctors involved in declaring Kumar dead at the Bhagwan Das Khetan district hospital have since been suspended, the newspaper reported.

Kumar had suffered an epileptic seizure and was declared dead after he flatlined while doctors were performing CPR on him, the Daily Mail reported, citing the AFP news service.

10 NEWBORN BABIES DIE IN INDIA AFTER FIRE RIPS THROUGH HOSPITAL NEONATAL UNIT

"The situation was nothing short of a miracle," a witness at the funeral pyre told local news outlet ETV Bharat. "We all were in shock. He was declared dead, but there he was, breathing and alive."

Ramavtar Meena, a government official in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, called the incident "serious negligence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Action will be taken against those responsible. The working style of the doctors will also be thoroughly investigated," he said.

Meena added that a committee had been formed to investigate the incident.