11 dead, 4 injured in India's capital after massive fire at paint factory

At least 11 people are dead and four injured after a massive fire in a paint factory in New Delhi, India.

The blaze started on the first floor of the factory late Thursday, trapping victims on higher floors with no escape route.

The building, located in the Alipur area of northern New Delhi, also housed a chemical warehouse.

A massive fire swept through a paint factory in India's capital, New Delhi, killing at least 11 people and leaving four others injured, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Fire officials said that the blaze started late Thursday on the ground floor of the factory, trapping the victims on the floors above with no way out.

The building, which also houses a chemical warehouse, is located in the Alipur area in northern New Delhi.

6 DEAD, 38 INJURED IN MUMBAI AFTER FIRE ENGULFS 6-STORY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the rubble after 22 fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. The victims have not yet been identified.

INDIA TEMPLE CHARIOT FIRE CAUSES 6 DEATHS, 10 INJURIES

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.