India
India temple chariot fire causes 6 deaths, 10 injuries

The Indian temple chariot came in contact with an overhead electric wire

Associated Press
A temple chariot caught fire Wednesday killing at least six people and leaving 10 others with burns after it came in contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire in India’s remote northeast, a state lawmaker said.

A large crowd was part of the procession taking place near a temple in the Kumarghat area, nearly 75 miles from Tripura, the state capital, said Bhagawan Das, a lawmaker with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Indian media said a large crowd of devotees of the Hindu god Jagannath was pulling the wood and steel chariot during the procession.

The Indian temple chariot caught on fire after it came in contact with an overhead electric wire. Six people died in the incident.

The injured were hospitalized, some with serious burns, Das said.

The chariot is a huge wheeled wooden structure used by temples during religious festivities that can be 45 feet high.

Last year, 11 people died in a similar incident in the southern Tamil Nadu state when a temple chariot came in contact with an overhead electric wire.