1 killed, 3 injured in Tunisian clashes between police, Islamist protesters

Tunisia's state news agency says one Islamist protester has been killed and three security officers injured in clashes near the capital.

The TAP news agency says the violence occurred after a group of ultraconservative Muslims known as Salafis armed with swords, knives and sticks tried to attack a police station Tuesday night.

It said the group was protesting the arrest of a man suspected in violence against police last week in the same town, Douar Hicher.

The Interior Ministry sent security reinforcements to the area.

Tunisia's government has pledged to crack down on extremist violence since a deadly protest outside the U.S. Embassy last month.